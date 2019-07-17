Riding ponies, sliding down an inflatable toy, playing games and taking photos in a photo booth.
Children of all ages ran through Storvik Park Saturday, July 13, taking in activity after activity at the annual Kids-R-Best Fest.
They pulled along floating balloons, tried their hands at juggling and watched performers of comedy and circus tricks on the main stage.
The City of Anacortes Parks and Recreation Department hosted the event for the 30th time this year, parks employee Dustin South said.
“It’s still going strong,” he said.
The event offers activities created just for kids.
“It’s a safe, fun atmosphere,” South said. “Kids can show up and play all day.”
Much of the funding for the festival comes from service groups, including the Kiwanis, Soroptimist and Rotary clubs in town.
The city also contributes some money, South said.
Volunteers operate booths offering bubbles, games and information for young visitors.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.