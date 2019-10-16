There was a flurry of activity Saturday at the Anacortes Fire Department, but no fire was in sight.
The garage that usually houses fire trucks instead had a bouncy house, popcorn machine and tables with games and educational materials for the department’s annual open house. The ladder truck’s 105-foot ladder was fully extended and visible from blocks away. Families walked about, visiting with department staff and checking out the equipment.
The event was the culmination of National Fire Prevention Week, an annual event to educate the community about fire safety. The theme of this year’s week was “Not Every Hero Wears a Cape. Plan and Practice Your Escape.”
Fire Chief Dave Oliveri said the department takes this week to make a big push to get into the community to make fire safety education available and accessible for everyone.
“It’s really amazing how little the average adult knows about the Fire Department and fire safety,” Oliveri said.
At the event, children and parents lined up to climb into the cab of a fire truck for a ride around the block. On the lawn, firefighter/paramedic Joel Pratt had a small fire hose that he helped children hold and spray toward an SUV in the driveway. He said it’s important to keep a positive message about first responders.
“So few departments do this,” he said. “It’s a great chance to see what we do. When I was a kid, I would have loved to ride on a truck and spray the hose.”
In front of one truck were several small firefighter uniforms children could wear for the event and immerse themselves in what it might be like to be a firefighter, though in a safe and educational environment.
In the cab of one of the fire trucks, a young boy was beaming. His parents said his favorite song is “I Want to Ride in a Fire Truck,” and it was his first time in one.
Oliveri said these kinds of events are an important way to connect with the community.
“We love to host events like this,” he said. “Most people don’t really think about (the department) until they need it.”
He said the department also gains a lot from creating relationships with the community too. For instance, he said the ladder truck will need to be replaced soon, and community support goes a long way to help fund upgrades like that.
“Good will goes so far,” he said. “When we need support, it’s things like this that help us gather that support.”
