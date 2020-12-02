A staff member at an assisted living facility in town is reaching out to the public for help making the holidays brighter for residents there.
Michael Matson, activities director of Cypress Assisted Living, is looking for volunteers to write and bring holiday cards to cheer up residents who won’t see many — or any — relatives or friends from outside the facility this winter because of social distancing measures during the pandemic.
“I’m hoping to get as many cards as I can to really embody them with positive energy,” Matson said.
He is also looking for donations of Christmas lights and other decorations to help spruce up the center in time for Christmas.
He said he has received cards already, as well as two Christmas trees for common areas. He is hoping to collect wreaths and other decor for residents’ doors.
Donations are collected at the front door of Cypress Assisted Living, located at 911 21st Street.
