By Briana Alzola
The free community Christmas dinner at Anacortes Lutheran Church has grown over the past few years to serve more than 300 meals, and organizers say they didn’t want people to go hungry this year when so many face additional challenges caused by the pandemic.
Volunteers served 325 meals last year, including roughly 50 home deliveries, said coordinator Anne Barry.
When the dinner started, it was mostly for families and people who wanted a warm meal on Christmas. In recent years, it’s shifted to be people who wouldn’t otherwise have anything to eat, she said. So when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled most free meals around the community, organizers of the church’s Christmas dinner didn’t want to give it up.
“People are really struggling,” she said. “That’s why, if it was at all possible, we wanted to have our dinner.”
The dinner will happen on Christmas Day much like it has for the past 15 years or so, but with modifications.
Instead of a busy, bustling kitchen full of cooks and tables filled with people, this year, most volunteers will work outside, hand-delivering meals to people in their cars. Some will be delivered to homes.
“We usually have as many as 70 volunteers,” Barry said.
This year, that’s down to about a dozen.
The normal volunteer force includes at least eight people in the kitchen at once. This year, there can be only three or four at the very most to be able to maintain the appropriate distance between them.
“Normally, everyone has a job,” Donald Devine said. “We had to try to distill everything down.”
They’ll handle that by cooking everything over two days instead of one. The 15 turkeys will be cooked a day early and reheated on Christmas. The menu is pared down, but the to-go bags will have turkey and stuffing, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.
There’s also less cleanup with to-go meals.
Devine has assisted Barry with the dinner for a few years now.
“It is very, very rewarding,” he said. “I go home on Christmas Day exhausted, but it is such a good feeling.”
Many of the people who come to the dinner are living in their cars or have nowhere else to eat. That’s why this year, when so many other dinners are being shut down, Devine said he knew this one needed to continue in some form.
“There is still a need,” he said. “I know in my heart this is the right thing to do.”
The group expects to serve at least 400 meals this year, he said. Barry said there are plans in place for more food if needed.
Anyone who doesn’t have a car can walk through the drive-thru line, Devine said.
“Anybody who shows up in the church parking lot will get food to go,” he said.
There’s no need to sign up, and everyone is welcome, Barry said.
Everyone will get food, even if things look much different than normal, she said.
The dinner started about 15 years ago with a family that wanted to serve people who may not have somewhere to go, Barry said.
It is paid for in part by donations but mainly funded by the church.
“It’s the church’s gift to the community as a show of thanksgiving, for a father’s gift of his son at Christmas,” Barry said.
