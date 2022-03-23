It’s mid-afternoon Thursday at the Anacortes First Baptist Church. Multicolored shirts sit stacked atop tabletops. Rows of various articles of clothing hang on racks.
Thirty to 40 people circle the floor of the church. They include mothers, children and others — some with and some without homes.
“It’s high energy,” said Alice Keates Byer, who runs the Anacortes First Baptist Church’s Clothes Closet Ministry. “Everybody’s coming in and hustling. They want to find the good stuff, you know. I would, too.“
Volunteers stand at the racks alongside customers, replenishing empty hangers. They greet customers at the entrance, watch children and hold babies.
The ministry is a volunteer-run clothing drive. It receives donations almost daily, Byer said. She and a consistent team of 10 volunteers sort, wash and organize the donations. The Closet opens to the public from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the first, second, and fourth Thursdays of each month.
The Rev. Eric Malamma estimates the church sees at least 50 people or more come to a Clothes Closet Ministry.
The ministry is held alongside The Kitchen Table, the church’s free community dinner, which is served between 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Both the ministry and community dinner are entirely volunteer-run and funded via donations, neither of which has come out of the church budget.
”It’s really rewarding to see what’s going on because people are giving their time, their energy, (their) effort — just to make sure somebody else has clothes,” Malamma said.
The ministry sends donated clothes to other ministries, states and countries in need, as well, he said. At least once, the Clothes Closet provided support to a family following a house fire.
“We saw a lot of need in the community for this sort of thing,” Malamma said.
Byer has been in charge for four years now, in addition to working at the Anacortes First Baptist Church and the Bridge Christian Fellowship as a custodian.
She spends at least 10 to 15 hours a week running the ministry.
“I love it. It doesn’t feel like work to me because I enjoy it; I just do,” Byer said.
The Clothes Closet was started in 2013 by retired couple Ted and Leila Meyer, alongside The Kitchen Table, according to Malamma.
“When we first started it, we weren’t ourselves aware of some of the needs,” Malamma said. “But we’ve become very aware.”
Under Byer’s leadership, the Clothes Closet has grown significantly in the past four years with an influx of new volunteers and more word-of-mouth awareness, Malamma and Byer said.
Volunteer Lee Black describes the ministry as her second home, sorting and hanging clothes and other donations, Monday through Friday.
“I love bonding with the other volunteers and helping the needy,” Black said.
“We have a few (volunteers) that like to start cracking stupid jokes,” Byer said. “We try to keep it a pretty happy place.”
Malamma and Byer would love more volunteers to join the efforts for both The Kitchen Table and the Clothes Closet.
“It’s community taking care of community, and we just love being … (a) cog in that wheel,” Byer said.
