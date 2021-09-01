Once a month, a group of volunteers visits beaches around Skagit County and scoops piles of rocks and sand into buckets and then examines the beach sediment looking for fish eggs.
The group was out last week, testing the soil at beaches that included the Ship Harbor Interpretive Preserve beach, which is owned by the Port of Anacortes.
Port Environmental Specialist Kevin Anderson joined volunteer Shirley Hoh at the beach last week to help out.
Hoh said she signs up for any type of wildlife monitoring she can to help keep an eye on the health of creatures in the area.
A partnership like this one, which allows citizen scientists to help keep an eye on the health of the Salish Sea, is good for everyone, Anderson said.
The group of citizen scientists were trained to be able to do the collection on their own and to examine the samples, said Peter Haase, who leads a group in Anacortes. Many of them come from organizations like the Salish Sea Stewards, but mostly it’s just interested people who want to help monitor life in the waters here, he said.
They were gathered by the state’s Marine Resource Committee here about 10 years ago, he said, though there was some monitoring before that. While the group of volunteers changes throughout the year, depending on who’s available, there typically are about 25 people dedicated to surveying, Haase said.
Without volunteers, this type of surveying would not happen, he said.
“We are doing our part to take care of nearshore beaches and the critters that live on them,” Haase said.
It’s also great to get out and talk to people on the beaches about what is going on and what the survey is about. Outreach and education encourage people to take better care of the natural environment around them.
When the group first started, it monitored the water at the Fidalgo Bay RV Park for the Department of Natural Resources, Haase said. The group has also helped with beach restoration projects.
Ship Harbor, Samish Island and Similk Bay all have beaches designated as index sites for monitoring and surveying for forage fish by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, Haase said.
Forage fish are great indicators of the health of the food chain as a whole, he said. When there are lots of forage fish, there are plenty of fish for larger creatures to eat and then, in turn, more of those creatures for even bigger animals to eat. It’s all part of the food chain, Haase said.
The data has been collected monthly for many years now, allowing experts to see trends and changes over time, Haase said.
The volunteers look at a few kinds of forage fish, including the sand lance and surf smelt.
Surf smelt lay their eggs in the sand during high tide, so when the water goes back down, the eggs live inside the sand. By scooping sand and checking for eggs, the citizen scientists can guess what is happening in the fish population, Haase said.
Surf smelt likes shady, sandy beaches, Haase said. The populations at Ship Harbor are usually quite small, but the fish do spawn all year, so the citizen scientists keep going out and checking.
That way, if a disaster strikes, whether it’s natural or man-made, there is a record of is what happening in the marine world just before it and for the years preceding it.
Anderson said there’s a reason there are trees planted along the beach at Ship Harbor. The vegetation keeps the sand out of direct sunlight for much of the day, meaning the sun doesn’t cook the fish eggs where they lay in the sand.
At the index sites, once the volunteers collect the sand and then strain it down to just small particles and eggs, it looks at it through a microscope to count eggs, marks what state those eggs are in, preserves it and sends it to Fish and Wildlife in Olympia.
Each volunteer also keeps track of the status of the beach where he or she collected the samples.
The state then double checks all the samples and keeps the record of what’s going on, Haase said.
