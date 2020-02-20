0219 growlers
Buy Now

An EA-18G of VAQ-129 "Vikings" aligns itself for an at-sea landing aboard USS Ronald Reagan. (U.S. Navy / Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Torrey W. Lee) 

Citizens of the Ebey’s Reserve filed a motion Feb. 14 asking the court to roll back the EA-18G Growler takeoffs and landings at Outlying Field Coupeville to pre-2019 levels until the court reaches a decision on the merits in a pending federal lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs seek to have additional Growler operations moved to one or more off-Whidbey locations previously used by the Navy.

Citizens of the Ebey’s Reserve, or COER, seeks a return in flight operations to levels that existed prior to the Navy’s March 2019 record of decision — i.e., 6,100 annual operations. The court is considering challenges brought by COER and the state of Washington to the Navy’s Environmental Impact Statement and record of decision under the National Environmental Policy Act.

In that record of decision, the Navy determined that an estimated 112,100 Growler operations would occur annually, with 88,000 at the Ault Field base on North Whidbey and 24,100 at OLF Coupeville. Each operation is defined as either a takeoff or landing.

COER alleges the Navy failed to compare the difference between average day and night sound levels on quiet days and flying days; failed to assess noise impacts associated with the enhanced engines that the Navy is retrofitting on the Growlers; and refused to validate its computer-modeled noise projections with actual on-site noise monitoring.

COER also alleges that the Navy violated the National Historic Preservation Act when it failed to justify its refusal to adopt recommendations to protect Ebey’s Landing Historic Reserve. Those recommendations were advanced by the state Historic Preservation Officer and the federal Advisory Council on Historic Preservation.

More from this section

Load comments