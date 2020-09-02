The U.S. Navy has agreed to pay legal fees and provide requested documents to settle a public access lawsuit filed by Citizens of Ebey’s Reserve.
The organization alleged the Navy delayed or withheld production of several documents pertaining to the Navy’s EA-18G “Growler” aircraft. The organization sought the documents as part of its effort to win an injunction to limit Growler training on Whidbey Island.
Citizens of Ebey’s Reserve President Robert Wilbur said in a statement Aug. 20 that the organization “remains committed to taking any and all actions possible to bring relief to our communities suffering from jet noise from an out-of-balance expanded Navy mission.”
The group sued the Navy under the Freedom of Information Act. The Navy produced the requested documents and paid the organization $17,500 in legal fees. Meanwhile, the lawsuit seeking to limit Growler training on Whidbey Island continues.
Citizens of Ebey’s Reserve is represented by the Seattle law firm of Bricklin & Newman, LLP.
