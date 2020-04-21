The city’s acquisition of the Fidalgo Island Water System could take place this summer if approved by the Anacortes City Council and the Skagit Public Utility District board of commissioners.
The benefit of the acquisition, city and PUD officials say, is it will be easier and less expensive for the city to provide the service because of the service area’s proximity to Anacortes. The city is already the wholesale provider of water to the Skagit PUD and, by extension, the Fidalgo Island Water System.
A community meeting on the issue took place March 5 at the Dewey Beach Community Center. Residents of the water system’s service area — Dewey Beach, Gibralter, Fidalgo Heights, Summit Park and Highway 20/Deception Road — learned they could end up paying slightly less each month for water service. The district’s charges a base rate of $32.38 and a per-gallon rate of 2 cents per gallon; the city charges a base rate of $30.99 and a per-gallon rate of about 1.1 cents per gallon.
Acquisition of the water system doesn’t mean those communities will someday be annexed by Anacortes or that more development will result. Those communities are outside the city’s urban growth area, and City Councilman Ryan Walters said last fall that the city taking over operation of the water system doesn’t increase “the likelihood of further development in that area. Development is controlled by zoning.”
But the acquisition process has since been “slowed down a bit by the COVID response,” city Public Works Director Fred Buckenmeyer said Monday.
“The next step is the PUD’s. I believe they are going to schedule a public meeting or hearing with their commission to gather more public input before proceeding with the process,” he said.
The council approved on Dec. 9 an agreement with Skagit PUD to work out the details of the city’s proposed acquisition of the 63-year-old water system. The city, which has a water right on the Skagit River, supplies water wholesale to the Fidalgo Island Water System as well as the Town of La Conner, the Swinomish Tribe and the City of Oak Harbor.
The City of Anacortes has the right to 54 million gallons a day from the Skagit River, but typically draws 20 million gallons a day, Finance Director Steve Hoglund said previously.
The proposal, as it now stands, is for a no-cost transfer of ownership from Skagit PUD to the city, Skagit PUD spokesman Kevin Tate said. The transfer would need to be approved by the City Council, Skagit PUD board and the county Boundary Review Board.
Acquisition of the Fidalgo Island Water System would increase the size of Anacortes’ water system by 9% and would generate about $424,000 in annual revenue and cost $51,000 a year to operate, Buckemeyer has said. The revenue balance would go toward capital improvements on the system, he said.
What must be finalized is which improvements will be completed by which agency, according to Skagit PUD general manager George Sidhu. Projects on Skagit PUD’s priority list: routine pipe replacement; relocation of a pressure-reducing valve, which would allow more water to flow through the existing connection; and adding a fourth connection to Anacortes’ water transmission line.
Fidalgo Island Water System consists of about 95,000 linear feet of pipe, four reservoirs and one booster pump station. The system serves about 720 customers.
By comparison, Anacortes’s water system comprises 850,000 feet of pipe and 8,000 connections. Fidalgo Island Water System would increase by 9% the total feet of water lines under the city’s ownership and the number of water customers by 11%, Buckenmeyer said. He doesn’t believe the acquisition would warrant an increase in the current city water staff of seven employees.
Sidhu said Skagit PUD collected $442,000 from Fidalgo Island Water System customers and spent $110,000 to operate the system in 2017.
Buckenmeyer said of the city’s rates, “If we imposed our rates (at Fidalgo Island Water System), we would have $424,000 (in revenue), really closely to the same amount. It’s a financially viable system and is able to stand on its own.”
