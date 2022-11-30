Plans for a proposed arts center in the space that currently houses Anacortes Cinemas is taking another step forward after months of discussions and negotiations.
The Anacortes Arts Festival is working with community partners to purchase the building at 415 O Avenue. The City of Anacortes owns the land the building sits on, and the adjacent lot.
The Arts Festival would buy the building and then pay rent to the city for use of the land. A current lease with the building owners, Radius Anacortes Properties, LLC, which owns the building, expires in 2026.
The lease is full of rules and regulations that makes purchase of the building and taking over the lease challenging, City Attorney Darcy Swetnam said.
Two parties other than the Arts Festival tried to buy the building, but backed out when they saw how complicated and restrictive the wording on the lease was, building owner Nancy Saunders said.
The Arts Festival asked the city to terminate the existing lease and create a new one.
The City Council approved Monday negotiations between the city and the Arts Festival and its partners to see if they can come to an agreement on terms. Then, the final contract will come before the council.
If a new agreement is approved by council and the current lease is terminated, the Arts Festival would be able to finish the purchase of the building and move forward with its proposed arts center.
The proposed space has multiple stories, with a large theater space with a screen for movies as well as a stage and flexible seating to allow for events. It would also have studio and rehearsal space for performing arts groups, classroom space, an art gallery and more, including, potentially, workforce housing units.
"There are not a lot of spaces like this, that have something for everyone," festival Director Meredith McIlmoyle said.
While the space may not be for first-run films, which is a difficult business right now, it would do a mix of other entertainment, such as movie marathons, smaller, independent films and student work. There is also the possibility of some bigger movies, she said.
Saunders spoke to the council Monday and asked it to terminate the existing lease.
Her husband David built the building and then leased it to Far Away Entertainment. After he died, she said she made the decision to sell the building.
Terminating the lease is the only way she is going to be able to do that, she said. This drawn-out process is causing a financial strain, she said.
In writing the lease, there needs to be some stipulations and requirements for the Arts Festival, Council member Ryan Walters said.
The rent should not be lower than what the current owners pay, for example, he said. The lease should state that the rent collection will not start for a set amount of time, so the festival doesn't have to pay rent during renovation, he said.
The council members were split on whether first-run movies should be a requirement of the new lease.
Walters and Council member Amanda Hubik said they would love to see some sort of movie requirement, so the community wouldn't lose that as a whole.
Council member Carolyn Moulton said she would love to see occasional first-run movies as a goal, but thinks that in a changing movie market, having it be a strict requirement in the agreement is too restrictive.
Several people spoke on behalf of the Arts Festival and its mission, including festival board member and Economic Development of Skagit County CEO John Sternlicht, Anacortes Community Theatre Board President T.J. Fantini, Fidalgo DanceWorks Development Director Melissa Turnage and Anacortes Music Project President Sommer Carter.
Community members also spoke during the public comment period.
Many of the organization leaders talked about the need for space here and the demand for arts education.
ACT had to give up its annex space due to the pandemic and now its extra programs are shoved into the theater's lower space, Fantini said.
As demand for theater and performing arts grows (more than 60 kids tried out for this year's "High School Musical"), there is a need for a space that is flexible and can help serve the children of the community, he said. This space will serve many purposes, but it will make the biggest difference for kids, he said.
Turnage said not only would this building allow Fidalgo DanceWorks to continue to operate in downtown Anacortes and give it a space that is much more in line with its needs than its current space, it would mean more people shopping or eating downtown, both during dance class and before and after performances.
This move makes good economic sense for Anacortes, in addition to the benefit it has for the arts community and for children, she said.
Carter said as long as the Music Project has been around, the board has dreamed of a permanent space. Right now, it rents city buildings and puts on shows, but a dedicated arts center in town would take the organization to a new level, she said.
Community member Kate Clark said she was able to experience a dedicated space for art and music when she was growing up here in the Department of Safety, which has since shut down. If she didn't have that experience, she might not be working as an artist today, she said.
The ability to see artists grow, flourish and explore their art is going to show young people the different paths they can take and the possibilities that are out there, she said.
Paul Doyle spoke against terminating the lease and said the movie industry is changing right now, but it's not going away. His own efforts to complete the purchase of the movie theater have been thwarted in the past few years by the pandemic. He said he doesn't want the theater to go away.
