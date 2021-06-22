With the Anacortes City Council poised to reject finding money to set up a permanent display for the Tommy Thompson train, Mayor Laurie Gere is hoping that community members will step up to help.
Gere brought the council a plan in the hopes of putting a nearly decade-long dream to reality. But council members raised concerns in discussion that the estimated $140,000 in restoration for the shed and train could not be justifiably cut from other areas of the 2021 budget. Plus, money would have to be found for annual maintenance and staffing.
Electricity, insulation, windows and a better foundation would need to be added to the train shed, according to the proposal. It would also need to be brought to code, including American with Disabilities Act requirements. Interpretive signs for the exhibit, including video displays, are included in the proposal. The cost is estimated to be $115,000.
Another $25,000 would be needed to contract with a steam engine expert to identify the maintenance and restoration needs of the train. An estimated $87,000 of annual expenses for maintenance and staffing are anticipated for the project. The Museum Department would operate the exhibit under the proposal.
“I feel that we have very pressing capital needs already,” Councilmember Carolyn Moulton said.
Councilmember Christine Cleland-McGrath said riding Thompson’s train was a special experience when she was a child, but she was leaning toward giving the train back to the family, which has been disappointed that it has never been publicly displayed.
“The part that I can’t wrap my head around is the ongoing expense of $87,000 for this one display,” McGrath said.
The train was donated to the city by Anne Thompson, widow of Tommy Thompson, in 2012, with an agreement that the train be maintained and displayed. Lisa Carney, an attorney representing the Thompson family, said too much time has elapsed and the train should be given back, noting it was exactly nine years ago that the train was donated.
At the end of April, Dave Sem of the Anacortes Railway Group, which was assisting the city over display plans, stated in a letter that since the current proposal was for a fully city-operated display, the group’s participation was no longer necessary. The Anacortes Railway Group thought a new display building would be necessary.
But council members Monday seemed concerned about the ongoing costs.
“I don’t think the right answer is to throw money at this problem to finally get us to do the right thing and display completely it to the satisfaction of the stakeholders,” Councilmember Matt Miller said and recommended instead a photo exhibit to document the legacy of the historic train in Anacortes.
While Councilmember Ryan Walters said he also did not see areas of the budget to cut to make way for the project, he didn’t want the council to conclude that “the community doesn’t want to fund this if we haven’t specifically asked them to.”
Gere asked for a vote on the proposal to be delayed for a few weeks so that a call for community donors to finance the static display project can be made.
“This saddens me tonight; I see the reality of it,” Gere said. “I think of Mr. Thompson, he devoted his life to this.”
