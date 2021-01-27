The City of Anacortes has been awarded a $1 million grant for the proposed roundabout at 32nd Street and M Avenue, City Councilman Ryan Walters announced Jan. 19 at the council meeting.
“That should almost fully fund that project,” Walters said of the grant, “which will free up a significant amount of impact fees that were otherwise going to need to be spent on the project.”
The grant was awarded by the state Department of Transportation, city Finance Director Steve Hoglund said.
Design work is being done on the roundabout by Transportation Solutions, Inc. The City Council on Monday approved a modified contract with the company for “not-to-exceed” $138,336, up from $99,680. The contract amount was increased to include project management, quality control, coordination with neighboring property owners and other project support services.
Project manager Steve Lange of the city Public Works Department said last year that construction of the roundabout is expected to begin in 2022.
As of this date, there are six roundabouts in Anacortes: Oakes Avenue and Ship Harbor Boulevard; Commercial Avenue and Highway 20; R Avenue and 22nd Street; D Avenue and 32nd Street; Pennsylvania Avenue and 12th Street; and Sharpes Corner. A roundabout is planned at 30th Street and R Avenue.
Proponents of roundabouts say they improve traffic flow and safety. Walters said Public Works has evaluated whether the intersection at 32nd and M is better suited for a four-way stop or a signal.
“That intersection does not have either the right numbers — the right amount of traffic or the right balance of traffic on either side of the intersection — to justify a four-way stop sign solution,” said Walters, a member of the council’s Public Works Committee.
He quoted Public Works Director Fred Buckenmeyer as saying, “A four-way stop is a 24-hour-a-day solution to a two-hour-a-day problem.”
Walters added, “We don’t think that is appropriate and we think, in fact, a roundabout would work quite a bit better.”
