The City of Anacortes is dedicating roughly $550,000 in tourism funding to help attract visitors to Anacortes.
The city received 22 applications for 2022 Lodging Tax funding, ranging from a few thousand dollars to more than $200,000.
City staff met with all applicants and reviewed applications before presenting a resolution listing all the contracts to the City Council.
Council member Ryan Walters approved the budget for this year but urged the city staff and council members to look at other options for the future. This money can only be used for very specific things, but one of those is an events center, he said.
The Port of Anacortes is planning to stop events at its Transit Shed space at the end of 2023. The city should consider moving into that role by working toward the opening of an events center, Walters said. This wouldn’t be a convention center, but instead a large room for events like the fundraising dinners and community events now held at the port’s space, he said.
If the city keeps handing out half a million dollars in funding each year, it will not be able to save up for a center, he said.
City Director of Planning, Community and Economic Development Don Measamer said there are plans for 2022 to look over the tourism funding process and refine it. That leaves a great opportunity for the council and staff to discuss changes, he said.
“There are going to be some hard choices,” Walters said.
Council member Bruce McDougall said he agreed that it was worth discussing though he’s glad that the tourism fund is giving a boost to arts and community organizations that made it through the COVID-19 pandemic so far and are planning more events.
Council member Carolyn Moulton said often times these tourism fund grants are small amounts of money, but they make a huge difference to the community members who participate in the programs they fund.
Council member Christine Cleland-McGrath recused herself from the vote as she currently serves on the board for a recipient, the Anacortes Arts Festival. Matt Miller was absent from the meeting. Everyone else approved the resolution.
Of the roughly $550,000, the biggest contract is for the Chamber of Commerce, which will receive about $220,000. A total of $73,000 will go to the Visitor Information Center.
The city is using $80,000 of the funds to pay for the Washington Park restroom upgrades; $30,000 to the Parks and Recreation Department for public restroom maintenance; $25,000 for Race Week NW; $12,500 for an Anacortes Arts Festival pop-up art store; $11,500 for a trailer for storage of blockades, cones and more for outdoor events; and $11,250 for the Rotary Club of Anacortes’ Cap Sante Trail.
All other contracts consist of funding of $10,500 or less and vary from the Port of Anacortes’s Rock the Dock concert series to Anacortes Museum brochures, signs and marketing.
A full list of recipients is available in the meeting packet at www.cityofanacortes.org/700/Meeting-Documents-and-Video.
