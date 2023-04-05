While the reconstructed trestle portion of the Tommy Thompson Trail opened up to walkers, joggers and bikers in February, the City of Anacortes officially marked the reopening on Friday.
The city joined with members of the Samish Indian Nation, area residents who led fundraising efforts, big donors and other supporters for a celebration.
The trestle burned in a late-night fire in August due to arson, the second time in about a decade.
"There was an immediate outpouring of support," Mayor Matt Miller said at the celebration.
The Samish Indian Nation offered the Fidalgo Bay Resort to host the event, which also featured gull-themed cookies (in honor of the frequent air travelers near the trail). Chairman Tom Wooten joined with another member of the tribal nation to sing and drum in celebration.
"Welcome to Samish territory, thank you all for being here," Wooten said.
The Samish Indian Nation has been a big part of this community for a long time, he said. Tribal members were happy to help out.
The trestle was replaced thanks to donations from Skagit County, both refineries on March's Point and other community groups.
The Anacortes Parks Foundation, which collected the funds, printed a large thermometer to hang and update with progress, but the money came in too fast to actually use it, said Michelle Pope, who helped lead the fundraising effort.
The goal was $250,000. The foundation actually collected about $270,000, said Warren Tessler, Parks Foundation president. The extra will be stored for future maintenance, he said. There are cameras on the trail that may need repair, for example.
The biggest donor was the Miller Group Charitable Trust.
Anacortes Kiwanis Club Member Cynthia Richardson said when the club heard about the fire, it called in an emergency board meeting. The board heard that the two refineries were each donating $25,000 and decided to top that with $30,000, Richardson said.
The funding from Skagit County came from funding specifically targeted at non-motorized travel, said Brian Adams, the county's Parks and Recreation Department director. Every time someone fuels up their car, a portion of the money gets set aside for projects like this, he said.
The trestle is used for recreation but is also very much used for commuting, he said.
The people of this community demonstrated so much resilience and resolve in showing up for this project and getting it funded so quickly, Adams said.
The positivity that comes from that dedication to get the trestle rebuilt overshadows the negative of the person who burned it, he said.
"It makes me feel good about living on Fidalgo Island," Adams said.
