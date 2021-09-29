City clears shoreline grading project

This map shows the areas the clearing and grading will impact.

 Screenshot

The Anacortes City Council unanimously approved the second phase of the clearing and grading of shoreline by the Seattle-based MJB Properties, for an ongoing development project on 28 acres of land east of Q Avenue between 17th and 22nd streets.

The planning commission approved the clearing and grading to make way for roads, sidewalks and storm and water mains at their Sept. 8 meeting. The work will be within the 25-foot shoreline buffer but not closer than 10 feet to the ordinary high water mark, according to documents.

MJB Properties proposes the development of housing such as townhouses, condos and senior living as well as a hotel and event center on an accessible waterfront. Previous proposals, which included a big-box store, were denied.

Brian Wetcher of Evergreen Islands said he is concerned as to whether shoreline restoration work would include the propagation of eelgrass and forage fish habitat.

Councilmember Anthony Young said he initially was concerned about environmental impacts but felt his concerns were met during discussion.

