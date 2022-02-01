...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Ben Root Skate Park off of R Avenue is getting a major upgrade. The city accepted $650,000 in private donations toward a new park and approved a contract for the design.
As the City of Anacortes moves forward with its new skate park, it’s turning to the community for information on what the park should look like and what features it should have.
The city released a survey for community members to offer thoughts on the new project, which will result in a redesign and reconstruction of the Ben Root Skate Park off R Avenue.
The city last week approved a contract with Grindline to create the design for the new skatepark, and this survey and a community meeting coming soon will help guide that process, city Parks and Recreation Department Director Jonn Lunsford said.
Grindline will take community input from the meeting and the survey as it moves forward in its first design of the skate park. Then, there will be another opportunity for feedback, Lunsford said.
During the process, the Anacortes Skate Park Improvement Project will keep raising money, organizer Rachel Muntean-Salazar said.
So far, the nonprofit has brought in $650,000 to go toward the park’s design and construction. There is no solid cost estimate. yet for the final project, so the group is continuing to raise money to toward whatever the pricetag will be, Muntean-Salazar said.
She and Lunsford are also looking for grants.
The park’s features will depend on those funds, Muntean-Salazar said. For example, some people would like to see a roof over part of the park to allow cover in inclement weather, but that would be a huge added expense. While it may be too much for now, the group will keep fundraising and could possibly add a roof later, Muntean-Salazar said.
The group will also raise money for maintenance.
“People are going to be able to get the best experience at that park for years and years and years to come,” she said.
Right now, the goal is to complete this process over the next few months, go to bid this summer and start construction in the fall, Lunsford said, although delays could occur because of weather, permit requirements and supply chain issues.
