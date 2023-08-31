Mayor with New Public Works Director
The City of Anacortes confirmed Andrew Rheaume (left) as its new Public Works director at their Aug. 28 city council meeting. Rheaume stands with Mayor Matt Miller after the confirmation.

Effective Sept. 11, the City of Anacortes has a new Public Works Director in Andrew Rheaume from Bothell.

The city unanimously approved Rheaume’s confirmation at its Aug. 28 city council meeting. Previously, Rheaume has served as mayor and city councilmember in his hometown of Bothell.


