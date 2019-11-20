The City of Anacortes is considering acquiring from the Skagit Public Utility District a 63-year-old water system serving Dewey Beach, Gibralter, Fidalgo Heights and Summit Park.
The acquisition of the Fidalgo Island Water System would increase the size of Anacortes’ water system by 9%, Public Works Director Fred Buckenmeyer told the City Council on Nov. 12. It would generate about $424,000 in annual revenue and cost $51,000 a year to operate. The revenue balance would go toward capital improvements on the system, he said.
The City Council must first approve a Memorandum of Agreement clearing the way for city staff to work with Skagit PUD staff to finalize the details of the transfer of ownership; the item is scheduled to be on the council’s Dec. 2 agenda, according to the city website. Skagit PUD would have public meetings with system customers. The transfer of ownership would need to be cleared by the county Boundary Review Board.
The proposal as it now stands is for a no-cost transfer of service area from Skagit PUD to the city, according to city Finance Director Steve Hoglund.
What must be finalized is which improvements will be completed by which agency, according to Skagit PUD general manager George Sidhu. Projects on Skagit PUD’s priority list: routine pipe replacement; relocation of a pressure-reducing valve, which would allow more water to flow through the existing connection; and adding a fourth connection to Anacortes’ water transmission line.
Buckenmeyer told the council that the city and Skagit PUD had discussed for several years the benefits of transferring the system to the city.
“The basic reason for the transfer is it would improve maintenance and emergency response times and result in economic and water service-related efficiencies for the customers out there,” he said. “The PUD actually purchases water from the City of Anacortes and resells it to this group of about 720 customers.”
The City of Anacortes has the right to 54 million gallons a day from the Skagit River, but typically draws 20 million gallons a day, Hoglund said in an earlier interview. In addition to providing water for residents and businesses within the city limits, the city sells water at a wholesale rate to Skagit PUD, the Town of La Conner, the Swinomish Tribe and the City of Oak Harbor, who in turn sell water to their residential and commercial customers at locally set rates.
Fidalgo Island Water System consists of about 95,000 linear feet of pipe, four reservoirs and one booster pump station. The system serves about 720 customers in Gibralter, Dewey Beach, Fidalgo Heights, Summit Park, and the Highway 20/Deception Road. The area is outside the city limits and the city’s urban growth area.
By comparison, Anacortes’s water system comprises 850,000 feet of pipe and 8,000 connections. Fidalgo Island Water System would increase by 9% the total feet of water lines under the city’s ownership and the number of water customers by 11%, Buckenmeyer said. He doesn’t believe the acquisition would warrant an increase in the current city water staff of seven employees.
Sidhu said Skagit PUD collected $442,000 from Fidalgo Island Water System customers and spent $110,000 to operate the system in 2017.
Buckenmeyer said of the city’s rates, “If we imposed our rates (at Fidalgo Island Water System), we would have $424,000 (in revenue), really closely to the same amount,” Buckenmeyer said. “It’s a financially viable system and is able to stand on its own.”
Transfer ‘makes sense’
The Skagit PUD was founded in 1936 and provides water service to about 65,000 people, according to its website. The bulk of its customers are in Burlington, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley, but Skagit PUD also operates eight remote water systems, among them Potlatch Beach on Guemes Island and the Fidalgo Island Water System.
Fidalgo Island Water System was established in 1956 when residents of several Similk Bay-area neighborhoods established Local Utility District No. 2 and asked Skagit PUD to build and operate the water system, to be funded by water rates. The system expanded in 1961 to include Gibralter and Dewey Beach, Sidhu said.
“We look at this in terms of benefit to the community,” Sidhu said of the transfer of ownership. “There are geographical efficiences that the city can provide. In the event of a water line break or other emergency, Anacortes is closer to respond. The cost of ownership is less for the city to do it. It makes sense, from the customer’s point of view, for the city to own and operate it.”
Buckenmeyer said pretty much the same thing at the council’s Nov. 19 meeting. “This is more of a regional benefit than it is a City of Anacortes benefit,” he said. “It makes sense for the City of Anacortes staff who are right here, adjacent to the system, to provide that maintenance and operation rather than having PUD staff drive over from 15, 20 miles away. … We believe that the service that these folks are going to get is going to be better with Anacortes than with the PUD.”
City Councilman Ryan Walters said the city taking over operation of the Fidalgo Island Water System doesn’t increase “the likelihood of further development in that area. Development is controlled by zoning.” In addition, he added, “We already are serving most of Fidalgo Island.”
What the agreement says
According to the proposed agreement:
• Skagit PUD would complete improvements it is already committed to undertake.
• Skagit PUD would warranty the work for one year.
• Skagit PUD would continue to provide meter-reading, billing and revenue collection services until the switch-over is completed.
• The city and the PUD would share equally all costs and expenses related to “all necessary transfer documents, including without limitation, legal, consultant and applicable filing costs.”
Fidalgo Island Water System assets
• Similk Reservoir: 100,000 gallons (wood stave)
• Summit Park Reservoir: 100,000 gallons (concrete)
• Fidalgo Heights Reservoir: 550,000 gallons (welded steel)
• Bridgeway Reservoir 1: 50,000 gallons (concrete)
• Bridgeway Reservoir 2: 50,000 gallons (concrete)
• Gibralter pump station: 500 gallons per minute at 120 PSI
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.