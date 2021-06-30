Regulating short-term vacation rentals and upping the city’s recycling and composting game are among the proposed amendments for the Anacortes City Council to review for the annual Comprehensive Plan and Development Regulations docketing process.
Tom Glade, vice president of Evergreen Islands, submitted an amendment request to regulate short-term vacation rentals to mitigate impacts on housing affordability, traffic and noise.
Evergreen Islands was inspired in part by severe housing problems in Sedona, Arizona, Glade said in the meeting.
“The issue of housing has only compounded existing problems getting people to continue living in a tourist town,” Glade said.
Brian Wetcher said during the public comment period that he supports Evergreen Island’s proposal. He said lack of regulation has been a problem on Whidbey Island.
“Several of those communities down there have complained that they have less than 40 percent actual resident occupancy,” Wetcher said.
Bellingham, Port Townsend, Sequim, Leavenworth and Winthrop are among other towns that ultimately turned to regulating short-term vacation rentals.
Councilmember Ryan Walters has petitioned for a goal to increase recycling and composting to be 65% of the municipal waste stream.
Ways to get there include getting smaller food waste bins to residents who don’t need the large yard waste bins that also take composting materials. The amendment may also require multifamily dwellings to include food waste collection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.