Developers who build apartments or condos in Anacortes could be exempted from property taxes for up to 12 years on those properties if they make a percentage of residential units available to people earning low and moderate incomes — and if they build them in one of three targeted areas of the city.
The Anacortes City Council plans to revisit at a future date establishing a property-tax exemption for new development and building rehabilitation in the Central Business District and in Commercial and Residential High-Density zones. The so-called Multifamily Housing Tax Exemption Program was first discussed at the Aug. 26 council meeting.
Creating the property tax exemption is authorized by state law to, according to city documents, “increase residential opportunities by stimulating the construction of new multi-family housing and the rehabilitation of existing vacant and underutilized buildings for multi-family housing in areas where the City finds there are insufficient residential opportunities.”
Multifamily housing is considered to be four or more apartments or condominiums.
A developer would be eligible for a property tax break if:
• The project includes at least four units of new multifamily housing or new construction added to an existing multifamily development, or
• The project consists of an existing building that has been rehabilitated, creating four or more residential units.
• At least 20 percent of the residential units to be rented are done so as affordable housing to households earning low or moderate income.
• At least 20 percent of the residential units placed on the market are sold as affordable housing to households earning low or moderate income.
The Central Business District is bounded roughly by N Avenue, Third Street, R Avenue and 10th Street.
The Residential High-Density zone is bounded roughly by M Avenue, 10th Street, O Avenue and 29th Street; Q Avenue, 22nd Street, R Avenue and 34th Street; and Commercial Avenue, 34th Street, V Avenue and Highway 20.
The Commercial Zone comprises both sides of Commercial Avenue, bounded by the Central Business District and Residential High-Density zone.
Council concerns
No one participated in a property tax exemption program that was in place from 2010-15, city Planning Director Don Measamer told the council, but noted it happened at the same time as the Great Recession.
Councilman Ryan Walters said the requirement that new development be LEED-certified could also have turned developers away.
This new effort comes as the city creates incentives for developers and property owners to close the increasing gap between housing costs and median income.
Some of those incentives are included in the revised development regulations: more building height allowed in exchange for a guaranteed percentage of 600-square-foot apartments or condos; construction of clusters of cottages around shared open space; and use of accessory dwelling units, aka mother-in-law units, as affordable rentals.
Still, there were some questions raised by the council.
One, after the property tax exemption expires, the property is no longer bound by affordable housing requirements and could go to market rate.
Two, the exemption agreement would be between the city and the developer. A subsequent buyer could resell the condo at market rate at any time.
However, Deputy County Assessor Annette Devoe told council members they could “choose to be more restrictive than what the RCW says” if and when they establish the program.
Three, if a property is exempted from taxes, the tax burden shifts to other property owners — roughly $1.14 per year per property owner for every $2 million in value exempted, County Assessor Dave Thomas said.
Councilman Matt Miller expressed concern about shifting taxes to other property owners, particularly if the cost of the tax-exempted properties can go to market rate once the exemption expires.
He said, “$1.14 doesn’t sound like a lot, until there’s 50 different $1.14 property tax increases.”
Miller said square footage is the best way to control housing costs — the idea being smaller equals less cost — and he supports including a 600-square-foot requirement to the exemption program to ensure residential units remain relatively affordable after the exemption expires.
“I’m a huge fan of square footage because square footage in real estate costs less than more square footage. It’s just a matter of real estate fact,” Miller said. “I’m supportive of any language (in the property tax exemption ordinance) so when you get to the 12-year mark you still have smaller units there.”
