The Anacortes City Council on Monday adopted a plan to address residents’ concerns regarding the construction of five-story buildings, but it won’t change plans for a project already approved at 18th Street and O Avenue.
The City Council placed a moratorium on five-story buildings in the R-4, or high-density residential, zone on Oct. 21 in response to public concerns about the proposed Fidalgo Flats apartments at 18th Street and O Avenue. Residents said the apartment building will be outsized for the neighborhood of mostly one- and two-story single-family homes. One neighbor said his house will be in the building’s shadow until 3 p.m. daily.
City law required the council to have a public hearing within 60 days of placing the moratorium. Adoption of a work plan means the moratorium may be extended up to a year. Planning Director Don Measamer believes six months is enough time for city staff members “to work through the policy issues.”
Here’s the plan for other R-4 properties:
December/January: A work session with a committee of city planning staff and three planning commissioners on potential draft concepts regarding building heights in the R-4 zone.
January/February: Planning Commission reviews draft concepts.
February: Planning Commission identifies preferred concepts.
February: Planning Commission hosts public hearing on preferred concepts.
February/March: Planning Commission submits recommendations to the City Council.
The City Council established a building height bonus in the updated development regulations adopted in August. The developer of the proposed Fidalgo Flats applied for permits after the updated development regulations were adopted and must be considered under the rules in place when the permit application was submitted. Therefore, Fidalgo Flats will not be affected by any changes in rules in the R-4 zone.
Speaking at the council meeting Monday night, resident Sharon Stringer said residents were misled by city officials regarding the affordability of smaller apartments Fidalgo Flats would build in exchange for a fifth floor. She suggested that was enough to stop the project. In addition, city staff did not require Fidalgo Flats to provide sufficient on-site parking.
Also speaking: residents Dawn Duncan-Lewis, Ed Gegen, Jeanne Olmsted, Chuck Bush, Ron Fernandez and Jeane Smith.
The height bonus allows a developer to build an additional floor if 25% of the apartments are 600 square feet, the idea being smaller would be less expensive than larger apartments. The council never said the apartments would meet the federal definition of affordable housing. Under that definition, a person earning the area median income would spend no more than 30% of his or her income on housing costs.
“Small size does not equal affordability,” Council member Carolyn Moulton said in an interview with the Anacortes American during her campaign for election. “It equals less-expensive-than-a-larger-unit, hopefully …”
James Sullivan, asset manager for Madrona Real Estate Services, developer of Fidalgo Flats, told the Anacortes American that rents are expected to be “$1,200-$1,400 for one-bedroom apartments and $1,600-$1,800 for two-bedroom units.”
Regarding parking, Sullivan said the project meets the requirements of the development regulations. Fidalgo Flats would have 16 one-bedroom apartments and nine two-bedroom apartments.
“One-bedroom apartments require 1.0 parking stalls per unit (16 parking stalls),” Sullivan told the American. “Two-bedroom apartments require 1.4 parking stalls per unit (13 parking stalls). Total required parking stalls: 29. There are additional requirements for guest parking. Guest parking can be provided on the street (adjacent to our property).”
Fidalgo Flats will provide 19 parking stalls onsite. Ten parking stalls will be provided at the adjacent retail center, Fidalgo Square, which is owned by Madrona Real Estate Services. Six guest parking stalls will be provided on 18th Street adjacent to the apartments. Sullivan said apartment residents would also have access to parking on a proposed parking lot on 18th Street, also owned by Madrona.
Sullivan was asked for his response to neighbors’ assertions that a five-story building is oversized for the neighborhood.
“The neighborhood is currently zoned R-4 (Residential High Density) which allows for four- to five story developments in the area,” Sullivan responded. “Given that Fidalgo Flats is the first project being built in the area, this is a natural response from area residents.
“It is very difficult (if not impossible) to add a meaningful amount of housing to the city while preventing urban sprawl without higher housing density. Allowing for taller buildings along urban corridors is an effective way to create density while minimizing urban sprawl. We believe the Anacortes 2016 Comprehensive Plan and the newly adopted Ordinance No. 3040 (which amends city development regulations, zoning and the development code) will promote higher densities and create more housing in the City of Anacortes.”
