The Anacortes City Council adopted a resolution Monday that allows more than one council member to participate in a council meeting by phone to avoid the absence of a quorum in the event of a “pandemic or other disaster.”
The council voted unanimously in favor of the resolution.
A previous resolution limited participation in absentia to one council member per meeting.
