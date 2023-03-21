The Anacortes City Council approved more funding from its Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.
The applicants are new, so they didn't make the application window for the grants that were handed out at the end of last year, city Finance Director Steve Hoglund said.
The money comes from the lodging tax, collected from hotels and motels in the area and specifically earmarked for projects that will promote tourism.
The council approved $32,500 in funding Monday night.
Of that, $30,000 will go to the Anacortes Arts Festival for its Art Center at Buxton's project. The project will use the space at Buxton's as an art center until the festival's big art center project (set for the current Anacortes Cinemas location) is completed. It will house art classes and events from the festival, the Anacortes Community Theatre, the Anacortes Music Project and Fidalgo DanceWorks.
According to the application, the festival will use the money for marketing of events and to offset administrative costs. Planned events include concerts, movie nights, theater performances, comedy and poetry events and summer camps.
The council also approved a grant of $2,500 for the Anacortes Pride group for its second annual parade and event in June. More than 750 turned out at last year's event, organizer Natalie Clark said during the meeting.
