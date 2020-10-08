The owner of Fidalgo Square Shopping Center on 18th Street and Commercial Avenue will receive a permit to develop a parking lot on 18th Street across from the shopping center.
Fidalgo Square owner Madrona Real Estate also proposes building a five-story, 25-unit apartment building — named Fidalgo Flats — at 18th Street and O Avenue. While the parking lot is not part of the apartment project, they are connected. Fidalgo Flats residents will have 19 parking spaces on site and 10 spaces at Fidalgo Square. Six spaces for guests will be provided curbside. The new parking lot will have spaces for 18 vehicles and will be used by tenants and customers of the retail center, the company’s James Sullivan said in an earlier interview.
The Planning Commission voted 4-2 to recommend approval of the parking lot with the following conditions: Installation of a sign directing pedestrians to use a crosswalk at the intersection to prevent mid-block crossings on foot; provide a trash receptacle to be maintained by Fidalgo Square businesses; and submit a plan for parking lot lighting, landscaping and stormwater management.
Councilwoman Christine Cleland-McGrath and others commented on the parking congestion in Fidalgo Square’s current parking lot and said the new parking lot across 18th Street will be a welcome addition. “It’s a challenging block in our community, and this makes a lot of sense,” Cleland-McGrath said.
City Planning Manager Libby Grage said the parking lot will have two rows of angled parking. Madrona will pave the alley that runs alongside the property. The parking lot will be landscaped, and a rain garden will be installed to filter stormwater.
City Planning Director Don Measamer determined in January that the proposed five-story Fidalgo Flats would not have an environmental impact that warranted permit denial. He said Sept. 28 that he’s “waiting for the owners to pick up the permit.”
Fidalgo Flats was proposed in 2019 using a height bonus included in the updated development regulations. In exchange for an additional 10 feet of building height, 25% of the apartments must be 600 square feet, the idea being that smaller will be more affordable. But neighbors said a five-story building would be out of scale for the neighborhood, which consists mostly of one- and two-story single-family homes. Affordable housing proponents contend that the smaller apartments will still be out of reach financially for lower-income residents.
In response, the City Council imposed a moratorium on five-story buildings in the R4 zone west of Commercial Avenue while it works out a possible change to the bonus height provision in the development regulations. Fidalgo Flats, however, falls under the rules in place at the time the application was submitted and will not be stopped by the moratorium.
