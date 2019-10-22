The Anacortes City Council voted Monday to place a temporary ban on applications for five-story buildings in the R-4 residential zone west of Commercial Avenue so it can study the impacts of tall buildings on residential neighborhoods.
Mayor Laurie Gere broke a 3-3 tie on Councilman Brad Adams’s amendment expanding the moratorium to the entire R-4 zone west of Commercial; it was initially proposed for the R-4 zone west of O Avenue. Council members Adams, Eric Johnson and Bruce McDougall voted in favor of the amendment; Matt Miller, Carolyn Moulton and Ryan Walters voted no. Gere broke the tie. Councilman Anthony Young was absent.
The moratorium is in place for six months unless the council extends it prior to its expiration or adopts permanent regulations.
Eleven residents, including former City Councilwoman Cynthia Richardson, spoke in favor of the moratorium.
It comes in response to residents’ concerns about a five-story apartment building that is planned at 18th Street and O Avenue. Buildings up to 40 feet are allowed in the R-4, or high-density residential, zone. But under updated development regulations approved in August, a developer is allowed an additional 10 feet if 25% of the units are 600 square feet, the theory being that smaller apartments will command cheaper rents.
Residents speaking at a recent City Council meeting and a public forum said the tradeoff is not a good one. They said the 18th and O project notification of residents by the city was insufficient, that the proposed apartment building is outsized for the neighborhood and lacks sufficient parking, and that the apartments would do nothing to solve the need for affordable rentals in town.
The developer previously told the Anacortes American that rents for the smaller units would be dictated by construction costs per square foot. He also said, however, that he intends to apply for a multifamily property tax exemption if the program is adopted by the City Council. The exemption would give him a property tax break for about eight years in exchange for renting some of his units based on the area median income.
The moratorium does not affect the project at 18th and O because it must be considered under rules in place when the developer applied for permits. That fact disappointed some residents.
Linda Harris of 17th Street said the five-story apartment building is too big for the neighborhood of single-family homes, and added, “Just because it’s legal doesn’t mean it should be built.”
Affordable housing at a glance
What is “affordable housing”?: Affordable housing is defined in Anacortes Municipal Code as “units that are affordable to households with an income 50% or less of the area median income for rentals, and 80% or less of the area median income for owner-occupied housing. Affordable means that housing costs do not exceed 30% of household income, so that the household can cover other living expenses.
What would be an “affordable” rent in Anacortes?: The city uses household median-income figures from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development because they are more current than U.S. Census data, according to Joann Stewart, administrative assistant in the Anacortes Department of Planning and Economic Development. The median annual income for a family of four in the Anacortes-Mount Vernon statistical area is $79,100, Stewart said. A household earning 50% of that should able to afford a monthly rent of $988, Stewart said.
What is the city doing to create affordable housing?: The City Council adopted an updated development code in August, the thought being more smaller homes and apartments would meet demand, driving costs lower.
• Builders can get build an additional floor if 25% of the units are 600 square feet., though the rents are still market-driven.
• Builders can get build an additional floor if 25% of the units are rent-controlled.
• Cottage housing — a cluster of four to 12 single-family homes around a common space — is allowed in residential zones.
• An accessory dwelling unit on a lot with a single-family home can be used as a long-term rental as long as the owner lives on site most of the year.
The council is also expected to vote soon on a sales tax to help fund affordable housing. The council is also considering creating a multifamily property tax exemption that would give a property tax break for about eight years in exchange for keeping rents during that period at a rate based on the area median income.
