The Anacortes City Council moved Monday to make public drug use illegal inside the city.
The new regulation is part of a rewrite of Title 9 code on Public Peace, Morals and Welfare
Among other changes, the new code outlaws public drug use, something that is not illegal through state law as of now.
Previously, the law prohibited possession of drugs, which covered use of those drugs, city Director of Administrative Services Emily Schuh said at a previous meeting. Recent legislative changes made possession of drugs no longer illegal and only punishable if the person has been referred to social services at least two times.
So the city is stepping up to make sure that using the drugs in public is not allowed, Council Member Ryan Walters said at a previous meeting.
There are some changes going through the state Legislature that may do the same thing at a state level, which would make this rule moot, he said. If it doesn't pass, Anacortes would still be covered.
The new code also outlaws the unlawful deposit of controlled substances or drug paraphernalia on the ground or into bodies of water.
The code also covers trespassing from city policy, including information about how long trespassing lasts and provisions for those who are required to come onto city property.
The vote passed unanimously, with City Council members Christine Cleland-McGrath and Jeremy Carter absent from the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.