The City of Anacortes approved multiple agreements with the Port of Anacortes on Monday.
The first pertains to the city’s upcoming sewer outfall project, which crosses port property.
The resolution allowed the City Council to approve both an easement with the Department of Natural Resources and an interlocal agreement with the port for the project.
The easement is between the city and state Department of Natural Ressources, but the port must agree on its use, according to City Attorney Darcy Swetnam. The sewer outfall passes through an area managed by the port. The interlocal agreement says the city will pay for any increased costs to its log yard cleanup caused by the outfall’s construction or operation.
The city and port have been working on the agreement’s terms for months, Swetnam said. Now that the resolution is passed, the city and port can send the documents to Natural Resources for approval.
The port will also seek final approval from its board at its Jan. 6 meeting.
The City Council also approved an amendment to a 2011 agreement between the city and the port regarding port use of the city’s stormwater system. The amendment gives the port four years to make capital and operational improvements that should lead to a reduced use of the city system, Swetnam said.
In a final agreement with the Port of Anacortes, the City Council agreed to close the Second Street right-of-way between O Avenue and the beach to the west. The port will use that area for the next 30 years, with possible extensions, to further plans for economic development at Curtis Wharf.
Port leadership does not plan to affect the beach area and will put up fencing to help keep people safe, Swetnam said.
The main point of access for that beach will now be the N Avenue Park, recently renamed Q’elech’ilhch Park to honor the Samish Indian Nation.
Both council members Ryan Walters and Carolyn Moulton brought up concerns about a lack of a public hearing before the agreement was passed. Swetnam said a hearing will be scheduled in the future. Moulton voted against the agreement.
