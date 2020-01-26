The Anacortes Senior Activity Center will soon get a new roof.
The City Council on Jan. 21 approved an emergency resolution that authorizes Public Works to bypass the usual competitive bidding process and hire a contractor to replace the center’s 24-year-old composite shingle roof, which is moss-covered and leaks in at least one spot.
The city has had a tough time hiring a contractor. Bids received in April 2019 were rejected because they exceeded the budget for the work. Two companies defaulted on contracts awarded in July and September. The council rejected a contract presented in October.
“The roof has deteriorated due to age and is currently leaking water in multiple places throughout the building,” according to a report to the council from Public Works Director Fred Buckenmeyer. “Rain is frequent this time of year, and it is imperative the roof is replaced immediately to prevent further damage to the building and protect the vulnerable population served by the Anacortes Senior Center from falls and mold exposure.”
In an earlier interview, city Finance Director Steve Hoglund said about $150,000 was budgeted in 2019 for the roof replacement. The council preferred replacing the roof with a longer-lasting metal roof, but that cost was about $50,000 more than budgeted, Hoglund said.
Next, Buckenmeyer said he'll get a bid for a composite shingle roof and for a metal roof, then present it to the council for approval. He said the work will be done when the rainy season is over.
The council is leaning toward a composite shingle roof, Mayor Laurie Gere said.
“The design of that building is not a good design for a metal roof,” Gere said Friday. “Five years ago or four years ago, there wasn’t that understanding. A metal roof does have a longer life. If we had a simple roof design, it might have worked.”
In addition to a new roof, repair will need to be done on spots of the plywood sheeting made soft by water, Hoglund said.
According to Senior Activity Center Administrator Sally Hill, a leak in a hallway drips during heavy rain. Staff members place safety cones and signage in the hallway and a garbage can under the leak to catch the water.
State law provides that competitive bidding requirements for public works may be waived in the event of an emergency that could cause immediate damage to property.
