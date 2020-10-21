The Anacortes City Council could adopt in February or March a revised building height bonus for the R4 zone west of Commercial Avenue, according to a revised work plan approved Monday.
Under the plan:
• This month, the City Council will review the draft alternatives that emerged from public workshops in February and will select alternatives for the Planning Commission to study.
• In November, the Planning Commission will consider the preferred alternatives and conduct a public hearing.
• In December, the Planning Commission will make a recommendation to the City Council.
• In January, the City Council will review the commission’s recommendation.
• In February, the council will conduct a public hearing, followed by adoption of the revised regulation that month or in March.
A week earlier, the City Council extended for six months a moratorium on apartment construction seeking the bonus, which allows an increase of building height from 40 to 50 feet, essentially a five-story building. The moratorium was established a year ago in response to public concerns about a proposed five-story apartment building at 18th Street and O Avenue, which residents said would be out of scale for the neighborhood of mostly one- and two-story single-family homes.
Under the regulations that are now on hold, an additional 10 feet of building height is allowed if 25% of the apartments are 600 square feet, the idea being that smaller would be more affordable. Some local residents said the price of a smaller apartment within the building proposed at 18th and O will still be out of reach for people earning the median wage.
Even if the council revises the development regulation, the proposed five-story building would be grandfathered in because the development application was submitted under rules in place at the time.
The work plan adopted Monday was part of the consent agenda, and there was no council discussion.
