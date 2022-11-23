The City of Anacortes will not be adding funding for two additional firefighters to its 2023 budget, despite a request from Anacortes Fire Department Chief Bill Harris and a recommendation from city staff.
The funding for the firefighters, which Harris said would help cover shifts and improve public safety, would have come out of reserve funding.
While all City Council members said they are supportive of increasing the firefighting staff, they don't think the money should come in the form of reserve dollars.
Instead, they are focusing on a proposed levy lid lift, which will go to voters this spring and ask voters to approve a property tax increase to help fund eight more fire department staff members as well as more officers at the Anacortes Police Department.
"We are all a yes, it's just the timing of the yes," council member Bruce McDougall said about funding more firefighters.
The inclusion of the funding for the two firefighters in the city's 2023 budget failed by a 4-3 vote.
Voting against including it in the budget were McDougall and fellow council members Ryan Walters, Christine Cleland-McGrath and Carolyn Moulton. Voting for funding the positions were Jeremy Carter, Anthony Young and Amanda Hubik.
The levy lid lift will be on the ballot likely in April, though some council members asked about the feasibility of putting it on the February ballot.
That would mean completing all the necessary paperwork by Dec. 18, which is just not possible, Mayor Matt Miller said.
Harris had asked the council to include about $300,000 in the 2023 budget to cover the two firefighters. The money would cover salaries and benefits, as well as equipment and training.
Walters said he is concerned about funding staffing from reserve funding, which is not sustainable.
If that funding was added to the budget and a levy request does not pass, it would come down to making cuts elsewhere to continue to fund the firefighters, he said.
Instead, Walters wants to wait to see what happens with voters and go from there.
If the levy does not pass, the council will then have a conversation on how to fund those firefighters, council member Cleland-McGrath said.
Moulton said she believes the issue deserves more conversation before the council approves this kind of city money.
Hubik said she sees an immediate need. The council has a responsibility to keeping the city safe, and adding more firefighters would help with that, she said.
Carter asked about what adding two firefighters would do for public safety, and Harris said it would mean nine people per shift, which would make it easier to respond to calls as they come in.
To increase public safety, Carter said he thought it was worth using reserve funding without a guaranteed backup.
The levy lid lift proposal comes after unions representing Anacortes police officers and firefighters sent a letter to the City Council and Miller asking for a ballot measure to help pay for more staff.
Walters said he immediately started drafting such a measure.
The measure, or what is known in this case as a levy lid lift, would authorize the city to increase its property tax levy rate by a fixed rate per $1,000 of assessed value, according to the draft proposal.
Though a rate hasn’t been decided, Walters said it would likely be an increase of 30 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
The increased funding would be used to hire four additional police officers and seven additional firefighters.
Tristan Lucas, vice president of the Anacortes firefighters union, said the department runs short of available units to respond to calls about 28 times a month.
A 2014 analysis of the Anacortes Fire Department determined the department lacked the staffing to respond to a single major fire or medical emergency.
The analysis said, “... the residents of Anacortes are not able to expect positive outcomes and have a low chance of survival in a serious fire.”
Jordan Kellington, president of the Anacortes police union, said as a result of specialty assignments the number of officers on patrol on any given day has remained the same since at least 2001.
For the department, as police calls grow in complexity and length, having four extra police officers would allow it to maintain a high level of service and have the time to continue building relationships with the community, Kellington said.
Lucas said the departments have been waiting to have staffing issues addressed for about a decade.
“We’ve asked and asked and asked. We personally think that the people deserve for this to be done as soon as possible and that’s all we’re advocating for,” Lucas said. “Well, the next opportunity is February, so let’s just do this and do the right thing and follow through on our promise."
