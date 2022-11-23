The City of Anacortes will not be adding funding for two additional firefighters to its 2023 budget, despite a request from Anacortes Fire Department Chief Bill Harris and a recommendation from city staff.

The funding for the firefighters, which Harris said would help cover shifts and improve public safety, would have come out of reserve funding.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.