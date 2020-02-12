The Anacortes City Council and department heads will meet in a retreat 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 21 in the Northwest Educational Service District building, 1601 R Ave., Anacortes.
The retreat will be open to the public, though there will be no opportunity for public comment, Mayor Laurie Gere said.
The retreat will be part getting-to-know-you, part informational — in 2020, the city will prepare its next biennial budget.
The council has three new members, and there are new department heads since the last retreat two years ago, the mayor said.
“It’s about having time together and working together to be a better team,” Gere said. “It’s about taking a pause, the department heads talking about what they’ve got in front of them and the council understanding their roles as policy makers. We do this every two years to dig a little deeper on things and understand our priorities and the big projects ahead of us.”
The retreat will be facilitated by Vanessa Bronsema, the city’s human resources director, Gere said.
