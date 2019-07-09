The Anacortes City Council has endorsed a federal bill that would bolster the Samish Indian Nation’s efforts to have 6.7 acres of land on South Campbell Lake Road placed in trust by the federal government.
Land placed in trust is treated like any other government-owned land, with the owner having ultimate authority over governance, planning, land use and taxation.
In a May 27 letter to Mayor Laurie Gere, Samish Nation Chairman Thomas Wooten wrote that his government has long sought federal land-into-trust legislation “to help us rebuild our community and improve the governmental services we provide.” The Samish Nation does not have a reservation but owns non-contiguous lands throughout its historical territory. The 6.7 acres are located next to 78 acres that are held in trust for Samish by the federal government.
U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, introduced HR 2961, the Samish Indian Nation Trust Land Reaffirmation Act, on May 23 to reaffirm the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ decision on Nov. 9 to place the 6.7 acres in trust. The legislation, Wooten wrote, would protect the BIA’s decision from a legal challenge filed by the neighboring Swinomish Tribe “and provide finality to allow the Tribe and the BIA to move forward” in putting the acreage into trust.
The Swinomish Tribe has claimed Samish is ineligible to have land placed into trust because, according to Swinomish, the Samish Nation was not federally recognized until long after the Indian Reorganization Act of 1934 was enacted. However, the BIA last year determined Samish had a relationship with the United States in 1934 and before and therefore falls under the Act, qualifying it to have land placed into trust.
In letters to Larsen and Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray, approved by the City Council, Gere wrote that HR 2961 “will enable the Samish Indian Nation to move forward by finalizing the trust status of their land which will help them to preserve their culture; provide housing, health care, and education; and meet the many other needs of the Tribe’s citizens.”
Council members Brad Adams, Eric Johnson, Bruce McDougall, Carolyn Moulton and Anthony Young voted in favor of the letters of support on June 24. Councilman Matt Miller was absent. Councilman Ryan Walters, planning director for Samish Nation, abstained from voting.
If approved, the legislation could ease Samish’s efforts to have other lands it owns placed into trust, among them Fidalgo Bay Resort; administrative campuses on Commercial Avenue and in Summit Park; and a proposed commercial development site on Highway 20 and Thompson Road.
