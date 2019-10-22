The Anacortes City Council moved closer Monday to adopting a ban on single-use plastic carryout bags used to tote goods from grocery stores and large retail businesses.
The ordinance would also ban the distribution of single-use plastic carryout bags at any city facility, city-managed concession, city-sponsored event or city-permitted event.
According to the ordinance, single-use carryout plastic bags “take many years to decompose and eventually break down into microscopic granules, which can persist in the environment and may pose a threat to animal life, the natural food chain, and the environment.” In addition, the bags “cause significant problems for recycling processors and are costly to deal with and dispose of.”
Eleven people spoke at the City Council meeting regarding the proposed ban, most of them in favor. Holly Chisa of the Northwest Grocery Association also spoke in favor of the ban.
Ban supporters said stores hand out 13,000 plastic bags in Anacortes each day, and that those bags eventually end up in the waste stream or in the environment. Detractors said thin, lightweight plastic bags are reusable and take fewer resources to produce than paper bags.
The City Council will revise the proposed ordinance and bring it back at the Nov. 4 meeting for a vote. The ordinance may require a fee on paper bags, which supporters say would encourage shoppers to bring their own tote bags. The revenue would be used by stores to help defray the cost of paper bags, which cost more than plastic bags. The initial ordinance omitted a fee; Councilman Ryan Walters said the fee would not be effective at changing behavior toward bringing totes. Supporters disagreed.
Chisa said stores that charge a fee for paper bags see a significant reduction in paper bag use as consumers get into the habit of using their own tote bags. Randy Burgess, owner of Ace Hardware in Anacortes and Friday Harbor, said he gives tote bags — some decorated with a flower pattern, some bearing the Ace Hardware logo — to customers for free. As a result, paper bag use at his stores has significantly decreased.
As proposed, the ordinance would apply to establishments larger than 10,000 square feet. That’s Safeway, The Market, Rite Aid, Sebo’s, Ace Hardware and Walgreens. Smaller shops and downtown stores would not be affected.
If approved, Anacortes will join at least 25 other jurisdictions in Washington to ban single-use carryout bags. According to the National Council of State Legislatures, local governments in 16 states and the District of Columbia have adopted legislation banning or phasing out single-use carryout shopping bags.
Doug Thurber and Gary Hagland spoke against the ban, saying they reuse the plastic bags they get from the grocery store. Thurber collected samples of carryout shopping bags that he said can be washed and reused multiple times.
Supporters of the ban pointed out that the bags ultimately end up in the trash or recycle bin, and recycling options have diminished because the recyclables market is saturated and China has stopped accepting them from the U.S. and other countries.
Definition of “carryout bag”
According to the ordinance, a “carryout bag” is “any bag that is provided by a retail establishment at home delivery, the check stand, cash register, point of sale, or other point of departure to a customer to a customer for use to transport or carry away purchases, such as merchandise, goods, or food, from the retail establishment.”
The definition does not include “bags used by consumers inside stores to: (a) package bulk items, such as fruit, vegetables, nuts, grains, candy or small hardware items; (b) contain or wrap frozen foods, meat, fish, whether packaged or not; (c) contain or wrap flowers, potted plants, or other items where dampness may be a problem; or (d) contain unwrapped prepared foods or bakery goods; (e) pharmacy prescription bags.”
The definition also does not include bags “provided by food providers to customers for the transportation of prepared takeout foods and prepared liquids intended for consumption away from the food provider’s premises;” or “newspaper bags, door-hanger bags, laundry-dry cleaning bags, or bags sold in packages containing multiple bags intended for use as garbage, pet waste, or yard waste bags.”
