The Anacortes City Council delayed Feb. 28 the confirmation of new members to the 2022 Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, which reviews and recommends projects that encourage tourism in the city.
The goal is to further examine and rework the committee in the near future, members of the City Council said at the Feb. 28 council meeting.
“We’re … going to consider some other names that we may want to volunteer for this particular committee,” said Anthony Young, the new chair of the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee.
The city delayed the appointments of John Kim, owner of the Ship Harbor Inn, and Christy Lyman of the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce as new committee members. They would fill two vacant positions — one for a representative of businesses that collect the lodging tax and one for a representative involved in activities funded by the tax.
The city also delayed the re-appointments of the four current members: Mark Lione, Russ Olivier, Erik Schorr and Andy Stewart.
“My suggestion here at this point is that we take a pause on this,” Council member Ryan Walters said. “I don’t imagine that we won’t re-appoint these people but that we codify, spend some time thinking about the makeup of the committee and … parameters, and then revisit this.”
