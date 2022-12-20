People will not be able to sit or lie on sidewalks and block foot traffic between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. thanks to a new ordinance.

The City Council passed the ordinance at its meeting Monday after discussing it over several meetings. Changes in the final code came after several members of the public questioned how fair they were to people who live on the street and have nowhere else to go.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.