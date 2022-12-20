People will not be able to sit or lie on sidewalks and block foot traffic between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. thanks to a new ordinance.
The City Council passed the ordinance at its meeting Monday after discussing it over several meetings. Changes in the final code came after several members of the public questioned how fair they were to people who live on the street and have nowhere else to go.
The ordinance isn't about punishing unhoused people but about keeping the walkways in front of business clear during business hours, said council member Ryan Walters, who proposed the ordinance.
The new ordinance also lowers the severity of breaking the rules. Right now, when someone blocks a street or an alley, they can be charged with a misdemeanor.
The new ordinance puts the charge instead at a civil infraction. It will apply to people parking across the sidewalk, too, Walters said.
The prohibition against sleeping on the sidewalk is only in certain zones and leaves 90% of the city still open during the day, he said. A requirement has also been added to the ordinance for warnings before citations are issued, Walters said.
Community member Kate Clark asked the council to postpone approving the ordinance. She said this ordinance, while much improved from its first version, could still have repercussions beyond what the city intends.
She said the council should bring in experts on the community, such as the nonprofit organizations that are out helping the people already.
