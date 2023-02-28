Five members of the Lodging Tax Committee are coming back to serve again this year. One new member will fill an open position.
The commitee is made up of one City Council member, three representatives of businesses that are required to collect this tax and three representatives of organizations that can receive it.
The city collects the tax from hotels and motels in Anacortes and then gives that money to groups who can use it for tourism and marketing geared specifically at bringing people to town.
Goals include to increase hotel occupancy, increase visitors and overnight stays, provide visitor attractions and provide visitor attractions.
Committee members review all applications for funding and then make recommendations to council about where money should be spent.
About $500,000 of the funds was awarded to grant applicants in December 2022.
The City Council member on the committee again this year is Anthony Young.
The council approved the reappointment of five members and the appointment of a new one on Monday.
Returning representatives from the business side are Mark Lione (Cap Sante Marine) and John Kim (Ship Harbor Inn). The new business representative is Travis Sherman, general manager at The Majestic Inn and Spa.
Representatives of the organizations authorized to collect money are Anastasia Brencick (Anacortes Pride), Sommer Carter (Anacortes Music Project) and Nancy Rytand-Carey (Mocean Canoes).
