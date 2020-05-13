The Anacortes City Council voted Monday to award an $89,841 contract to Davenport Group for three new servers to deploy a third cluster and support cloud data storage capabilities.
The council also voted to approve two resolutions to waive the competitive bidding process to acquire 40 Dell hard drives from XByte Technologies and 10 converged network adapters that come connected with 20 SFP adapters from Alltech Resources LLC.
The total for both purchases comes to $32,360.
“We’ve reached a point where our current hardware has reached capacity,” said Gerardo Arceo, information systems technician for the city.
The current cluster used by the city is six years old and susceptible to mounting problems and hardware failures as it ages more, Arceo said.
A cluster is a group of servers working together. If one server fails, the others in the cluster can provide a safety net. The clusters form clouds for data storage.
“As we’re taking on more and more services that are digitally tested, a lot of our documentation is becoming image-based, and that’s taking other resources. This is a really good move,” council member Bruce McDougall said.
