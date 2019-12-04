A decision was made that may affect the future of the Tommy Thompson train in Anacortes. The City Council voted Monday evening to approve a Memorandum of Agreement to allow the city to consider proposals to acquire the train or return it to operation.
The MOA is not a sale of the train, but outlines the criteria a buyer would have to meet for a sale to take place.
To be considered, the potential buyer must demonstrate requisite skills and knowledge to operate the train, have plans for a location for a public attraction for the train, make a commitment to the city to not alter the train significantly more than needed for maintenance, commit to care for the train with regular upkeep, and the city must use the proceeds to preserve the legacy of Tommy Thompson and his train and support the Anacortes Museum.
The Tommy Thompson Train, named after its builder Thomas G Thompson Jr., was a fixture in Anacortes with periodic operation until Thompson’s death in 1999. Before he died, Thompson requested the train be retired, said Bret Lunsford, director of the Anacortes Museum.
The train was kept in storage in Seattle until 2012 when it was donated to the city by Thompson’s wife Anne under the condition it be safely stored in Anacortes and eventually become a static exhibit. If the city chooses not to accept a sale proposal, it will adhere to the original donation terms and move forward with developing an exhibit with the train.
In July, the city received an email from an interested buyer in California and discussed the possibility of a train sale with Anne Thompson. The MOA was developed, signed by Anne Thompson and presented to the council.
“Mrs. Thompson’s signature means a lot,” Council member Carolyn Moulton said.
No decisions regarding the interested buyer from California were made at the meeting. Only the memorandum was approved, which opens the door to any buyer who can meet the conditions.
