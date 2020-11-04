Anacortes City Council discussion about a proposed neighborhood of 18 cottages took two hours Monday and, as 9 p.m. neared, Mayor Laurie Gere proposed holding off on making a decision because of the late hour.
“I kind of think we should hit a pause and bring this back next week, because I think we want to be very thorough in our decision here,” she said. “I think now we understand the development, we understand the questions. This will give you time to really study the plan and think about things this week and we can come back next Monday night.”
The project is the first cottage development proposed under the revised development regulations approved in 2019 that allow for such development, the idea being cottages could be a source of housing that is more affordable than standard-sized homes. But the project is, in the words of property owner and developer Nels Strandberg of Strandberg Construction, a “fairly complicated project.”
Strandberg proposes building The Crossings Cottages on 5.2 acres located between the Copper Pond neighborhood to the north, The Meadows neighborhood to the east, Eagle Ridge and Rock Ridge neighborhoods to the south and southeast, and Anacortes Airport to the west.
Each cottage would be no more than 1,200 square feet, with 300-square-foot attached garages, covered entries and porches facing common open space. Strandberg characterized the home design as “modern farmhouse.” He couldn’t give a home price estimate, but said Tuesday that “it will be lot less” than a larger home.
The site is currently zoned R2, or residential low-density. There is a single-family home on the property, which is partly forested and features pasture land that slopes down toward a wetland classified as Category III.
According to the development plan, the wetland buffer would be a conservation area featuring a wood chip trail with split rail fencing. Stormwater would be routed to a pond where it would be held before releasing into the wetland.
Four neighbors spoke about the project, expressing concern about increased vehicle traffic and how the development may affect the wetland.
“This area is all single-family homes and the cottages don’t aesthetically match the surrounding area,” Shawn Patrick said. “My biggest concern is the density itself, in terms of automobiles. There are times on Meadows Lane when I can’t park in front of my house, I actually have to park on Copper Pond.” He expects that each household at The Crossings will have more than one car, and that some of those vehicles will be parked in his neighborhood.
He also expressed concern that the wetland will be overwhelmed. He said it is taking on an increasing amount of water as the area is developed. “That wetland trickles through this project and it goes into the pond. If this development goes through, I’m concerned that the water is not going to percolate into the ground anymore, it’s going to trickle into my crawl space,” he said.
Carol Bordin said the wetland is wildlife habitat, and she asked that a study be done on “what mammals, birds, raptors, aquatic life and priority habitat species utilize the wetland (or) live near, migrate to and from it. We don’t know if there are any listed species of sensitive, threatened or rare and endangered plants or animals. This has not been documented.”
Susan Lavell Warm expressed similar concerns.
Cheri Goyer said she’s concerned about the increased traffic at the intersection of Oregon Avenue and West 12th St., which she described as a “blind intersection” with a bus stop and a crossing used by neighborhood children. She asked that a traffic impact study be done for that intersection and suggested “significant improvements” would have to to made there if the project is approved.
One of the concerns about the wetland is its classification. It is classified as a Category III wetland, which requires a wetland buffer of 110 feet. Neighbors say it should be a Category II, which would require a 225-foot buffer — and fewer cottages. The neighbors contend that the wetland is part of a larger wetland that was bisected a century ago by Anacopper Mine Road.
Biologist Karla Gallina, senior biologist for Aqua Terr Systems, said a culvert under the road is the only reason the wetlands are connected. “I don’t know if the culvert was put in with the construction of the road, however, the culvert that is present is essentially the reason why they are connected during high water events.”
Gallina said the wetlands would be considered one if the wetlands flowed back and forth. But there is flow from one wetland to the wetland on the proposed neighborhood site “only during high-water events,” she said.
ONLINE: Read the report at https://anacortes.granicus.com/GeneratedAgendaViewer.php?view_id=2&clip_id=668
