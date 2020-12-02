The Anacortes City Council is scheduled on Dec. 7 to approve the 2021 budget.
Council meetings are open to the public and can be viewed on the city’s website and on Channel 10.
The budget projects $72.6 million in expenditures and $69.7 million in revenue, according to an earlier budget presentation. The city may rely on a $2.6 million commercial loan to make up a shortfall in the General Fund and tap its reserves to make up a $63,939 shortfall in Parks, Cemetery, Library and EMS. The commercial loan would be used to complete the backbone of the city’s Access broadband internet utility, according to Finance Director Steve Hoglund.
The City Council has asked for more money for road resurfacing. Another goal: funding for a social worker in the police department. Also on the agenda: an update of the city’s six-year Capital Facilities Plan.
The council is scheduled on Dec. 14 to award a contract for the hydrothermal processing of wastewater biosolids, and approve the allocation of tourism promotion funds. The council’s last meeting of the year will be on Dec. 21.
Committee meetings
City Council committee meetings are also open to the public. To participate by phone, call 360-293-1950.
- Dec. 3: Fiber, 2:30 p.m.
- Dec. 7: Public Works, 5 p.m.
- Dec. 9: Finance, 5 p.m.
- Dec. 14: Housing Affordibility & Community Services, 4 p.m.; Planning, 5 p.m.
