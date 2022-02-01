...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The City of Anacortes ended 2021 in a good financial place, city Director of Finance Steve Hoglund told the City Council at its Jan. 24 meeting.
Much of what happened last year was about what the city expected and budgeted for, he said. Revenues were slightly above budget.
In some cases, those budgeted numbers and the actual numbers were very close. Property taxes brought in $5.39 million, instead of $5.34 million, for example. Some had a bigger jump, like the Real Estate Excise Tax, which brought in $1.6 million instead of the budgeted $950,000.
That extra boost came from high real estate values and sales, which are still going strong, Hoglund said.
Other tax revenues, like the Private Utility Tax, stayed flat.
Sales tax was up last year, too, thanks mostly due to an increased amount of online shopping, Hoglund said. Building-related activities also brought in more sales tax revenue.
For the year, the city ended up with $5.5 million in sales tax revenue, greatly exceeding the expected $4.8 million.
Sales tax revenues have gone up every year, except in 2020, when they dipped slightly, Hoglund said. The city tends to be conservative when budgeting for sales tax, but growth has continued to exceed expectations, he said.
Building permits are also starting to grow again, after a dip in 2019 and 2020. The city issued 81 single-family housing permits last year, compared to 57 in 2020, and brought in $875,589 from them in revenue. The nine-year average for single-family residence permits is 86.
According to a city ordinance, 17% of revenues from the general fund, parks and recreation fund, the cemetery fund, the library fund and the EMS fund must be put aside for a rainy day fund. The general fund, as of the end of 2021, had almost $4 million in its reserve fund and $5.3 million in its operating fund.
