The Anacortes City Council extended its moratorium Monday on the building-height bonus in the R-4 zone west of Commercial Avenue, but modified it to allow the Anacortes Family Center’s proposed affordable apartments and child care center to proceed through the permitting process.
The six-month moratorium was adopted in October in response to public concerns about the proposed five-story Fidalgo Flats apartments on 18th Street and O Avenue. The developer is allowed to build a fifth floor — with additional height for an elevator shaft — in exchange for 25% of the apartments being 600 square feet, the idea being that smaller apartments will be more affordable. Residents said the resulting 50-foot building is outsized for the neighborhood.
The Anacortes Family Center’s proposed four-story apartments and child care center on 26th Street was also delayed by the moratorium because its ceiling heights and peaked roofs put it slightly over the 40-foot limit. The council modified the moratorium to allow projects in which all apartments will meet affordable-housing guidelines, which the family center’s apartments will.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no public hearing on the matter could take place in person; the city invited the public to submit comments in writing, but no comments were received. A full public hearing will be scheduled once the COVID-19 pandemic is over, city officials said.
