Customers for the city’s fiber network continue to grow, and installations should start happening rapidly after the next round of construction, according to Emily Schuh, who heads the department.
Schuh spoke at Monday’s City Council meeting about the network’s growth over the past year.
The network started up in March with nine customers. As of October, it has 341 customers in service. That’s more than 35% of people signing up in each of the fiber’s pilot areas, Shuh said.
“It’s a really exciting day in the fiber department,” she said.
Underground boring is going on now in two more sections of Anacortes, including much of the areas from 12th to 22nd streets between D and O avenues.
Splicing those fiber lines into existing infrastructure starts Monday, Nov. 2.
From there, installations should increase significantly, Schuh said.
In 2021, expansions should cover most of A Avenue, east to the city limits, she said.
By the end of 2021, the fiber access will have expanded to 4,088 locations (out of the 7,600 in the city).
The council also looked at a fee structure for those customers who need help with their fiber service because of customer-related damage or customer-owned equipment.
Customers would pay $50 per hour during regular work hours and $75 per hour outside of regular hours.
The bill would be written to the closest 15-minute increment, Schuh said.
The council expects to approve it during its next meeting.
