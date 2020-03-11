The Anacortes City Council unanimously approved a memorandum of agreement Monday with the Fidalgo Park and Recreation District, committing to explore the feasibility of combining the governing bodies’ priority projects: A youth community center, and a two-pool aquatic and fitness center.
The park district board signed the agreement late last month. Representatives of the city and park district began exploring the idea this year. They envision a 73,000- to 78,000-square-foot complex that would cost as much as $36.8 million, though no official cost estimate has been made.
Challenges emerged during a March 4 meeting of city and park district representatives involving where to place a combined center and how that would affect the existing pool facility during construction.
In one scenario, the existing pool is torn down to make way for new construction. But that means the community has no local pool for about 18 months, the Anacortes High School swim teams lose a season and pool employees are possibly out of work during construction, Park District Executive Director Mitch Everton said.
In another scenario, the combined center is built on adjacent property owned by the park and recreation district, which means the current pool stays open during construction. But that would require easement acquisition and rerouting of utilities to the new site.
In another situation, a land swap with the Anacortes School District would enable the park and recreation district to keep Fidalgo Pool open while the new community center/aquatic and fitness center is built.
Without the land swap, the other options are more challenging.
“To tear down the building first and then build a whole new structure, we don’t have to worry about rerouting utilities, we just do utilities like we’d normally do utilities,” Park and Rcreation District Commissioner Jeremy McNett said. “We would cap utilities where we need to cap and we’d tie in where we need to tie in … If we stayed on this property, it would be easiest to tear down this building, build the building where we want, put the parking where we want, but we’d have to figure out how do we not lose employees who have been with us for 20 years.”
City Council member Christine Cleland-McGrath suggested that if a cost analysis shows the option is the most cost effective, pool employees could perhaps stay on the payroll doing other tasks during the construction period.
The park district owns several parcels adjacent to the pool and fitness center, but McNett noted that building on land obtained in a land swap with the School District would be the least expensive option.
“It’s easier to construct without interrupting any functions or current operations of the existing facility,” he said. He said building on a new site would save the park district about $250,000 to $500,000 in site prep costs.
School Board President Bobbilyn Hogge was absent from the meeting and unavailable to comment about the idea of a land swap. The city had previously proposed leasing the former site of Cap Sante High School from the School District for 50 years for a youth community center, but an agreement to explore the feasibility of that idea expired at the end of 2019 without going forward.
The city envisioned a 21,000-square-foot, two-story community center with a Boys & Girls Club, teen center, gymnasium, fitness and dance room, and a performing arts studio. Estimated cost: $9 million. City representatives say they’d like to see those amenities included in a combined center.
The Fidalgo Park and Recreation District wants to build a two-pool aquatic and fitness center, citing the age and condition of the existing building and the need for two pools. The district held off on placing a bond measure on the 2020 ballot after fundraising goals weren’t met. The estimated cost of the aquatic and fitness center was $28.4 million.
