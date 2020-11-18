The City of Anacortes is transferring its sailboats and leadership of its Learn to Sail Program to the Anacortes Waterfront Alliance.
The alliance wants to expand its program to more people, according to city Parks and Recreation Department Director Jonn Lunsford.
The Waterfront Alliance can offer more opportunities than the city can by itself, Lunsford said. This brings a new level of accessibility and affordability to the program, he said.
The City Council approved the motion unanimously Nov. 9.
To pay for the program, City will pay the alliance an annual fee of $25,000, plus 75% of all revenues collected from the “Learn to Sail” program fees.
This contract will be in play so long as the programs continue. If at any time in the next five years the alliance is no longer able to host the programs, boat ownership returns to the city, which can terminate the partnership if it’s no longer working.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.