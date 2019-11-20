The city is running behind schedule on installing fiber optic internet service to the first pilot area of town, the Central Business District, according to Municipal Broadband Business Manager Jim Lemberg.
He anticipates customer installations will begin in mid-January, which is about three months later than planned.
One speed bump in starting installation is finding an installation contractor, he said.
The work requires a contractor to know how to install an aerial fiber optic drop cable to the customer site and install the cable inside, Lemberg said. The city is looking for a contractor capable of both tasks to avoid multiple site visits from different contractors.
The city has received more than 40 pre-orders for service in the Central Business District and slightly over 425 for residential service as of Monday afternoon, Lemberg said in an email.
“In addition to the orders we are primarily focused on, our fiber to the home and fiber to the businesses, we are seeing a little of the peripheral opportunities arise,” Lemberg said, after announcing he had received an inquiry for three unused fiber circuits.
But he said the city remains “focused on building out our primary network and marketing it to our primary customers: the residents and businesses that are within Anacortes,” Lemberg said.
The task of finding a contractor has proven harder than initially thought, and the entire process is made slower due to the competitive procurement process required by state law each time a municipality seeks to hire a service.
In the interim, the city is working to interconnect Mount Vernon’s fiber optic network with that of Anacortes, specifically bringing fiber to the City of Anacortes Water Treatment Plant, Lemberg said. This connection will allow county sites in Anacortes and county sites Mount Vernon to connect.
The project, as a whole, is coming in under budget for the year, having spent 31.28% of the annual budget, Lemberg said.
However, Councilman Bruce McDougall pointed out this discrepancy is likely attributed to the delays in construction and installation of the fiber network, which was anticipated to be much further along in process by this point in the year than it has turned out to be. The savings this year will likely be spent next year, as construction picks up.
A snowbird policy was proposed for residential customers who live in Anacortes for only part of the year. The proposal suggests that rather than customers calling the city to come to their home and disconnect city-owned equipment while they’re absent, customers can pay a $20 monthly charge while they’re away (if they are gone for over 60 days) and keep equipment in place, though not functional. This would reduce the burden on both city staff and customers in disconnecting and reconnecting service and equipment, Lemberg said.
Competing service providers including Comcast, Frontier and Wave have similar policies, he said.
