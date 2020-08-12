The Anacortes City Council has started to broadcast its 6 p.m. Monday meetings using Zoom Webinar to allow for more community participation.
Those attending the Zoom Webinar meetings will be on mute until appropriate moments for public comment.
A list of instructions on how to join the virtual meetings is available at the city website.
Public comments can still be submitted to cityclerk@cityofanacortes.org to be read at the meeting, mailed to City Hall or submitted online using the eComment feature on the city website where agendas and videos of meetings are hosted.
Comments submitted online must be submitted by 3 p.m. Monday prior to that evening’s meeting.
The meetings will continue to be broadcast live on Public Access Channel 10 or on the city’s website.
