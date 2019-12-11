Residents might not have noticed anything out of the ordinary on the morning of Nov. 5, but for city employees and volunteers, an earthquake and tsunami simulation was underway.
The simulation imagined what would happen if an earthquake rattled the region around Fidalgo Island and caused a tsunami with 8-foot waves to crash ashore, and how the city could best respond to the aftermath.
In the simulation, fires broke out, natural gas leaked, watermains broke and bridges were damaged or broken. The scenario simulated flooding of 65 homes in Skyline, leaving residents and visitors in need of emergency services.
The simulation was an exercise meant to test the city’s preparedness for a disaster of any kind, said Hans Kahl, interim director of the Skagit County Department of Emergency.
The exercise was split into two areas of focus: evacuation procedure and operation center set up.
Kahl oversaw the exercise as an evaluator, and instead of having staff talk through what they might do in the event of a disaster, he had them work through the steps that might actually come into play in disaster response.
“It adds another level of complexity, but really identifies possible shortfalls or training issues,” he said.
A successful response is one carried out by a team that works well together because no disaster can be totally predicted.
The drill partnered with the Skagit County Department of Emergency Management, Anacortes School District, Island Hospital, Samish Indian Nation, Port of Anacortes, American Red Cross, Ham Radio and CERT volunteers, which were all coordinated through the Emergency Operations Center in the Anacortes Police Station.
Richard Curtis, former Anacortes Fire Department chief, also oversaw the exercise and said it’s important for Anacortes to be prepared because its geographic location could add challenges in a natural disaster.
“We’re on an island so were isolated,” he said. “Worst-case scenario, the bridges will be shut down.”
The exercises with multiple organizations aim to have Anacortes better prepared for the worst.
“I think Anacortes is very aware of its surroundings. Residents in city leadership and staff are very aware of the potentials and have done a lot of work,” Curtis said.
The city is preparing, but individuals need to plan, as well, Kahl said. A plan should include a way to connect with family if there is no internet or cell phone access. There should be enough food to survive two or more weeks, a knowledge of evacuation routes and agreed-upon assembly areas, like the Anacortes Airport and Mount Eerie Elementary.
Locations within a quarter mile from the shoreline are danger zones, and evacuation maps have been routed to remove residents from those areas to relocate at assembly areas.
While there are generated maps predicting which areas of town might require evacuation, Kahl said it is more important to be safe than sorry and avoid danger.
“A warning is there for a reason,” he said. “It’s better to caution and evacuate if you’re unsure. We don’t know how big the wave is going to be.”
Evacuation route signs are expected to be installed throughout the city within the next year to help residents with this, Kahl said.
Anyone interested in volunteering in the case of catastrophe can register for the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), Kahl said, and everyone can sign up for Code Red alerts that send updates to cell phones or email addresses. Neighbors can also request him to speak to their neighborhoods about preparing for disasters and developing a plan by contacting the Skagit County Department of Emergency Management.
