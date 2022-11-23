The City Council is considering three new ordinances that leaders say would make it easier to enforce laws against parking in one place for a lengthy amount of time and sleeping on sidewalks in front of businesses.
The council got its first look at the proposed ordinances during its meeting Monday. It will discuss them again at its next meeting, 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
The ordinances were proposed by council member Ryan Walters and were introduced to the council by City Attorney Darcy Swetnam.
Mayor Matt Miller calls them "more tools in the toolbox" for law enforcement.
The ordinances are not specifically targeted at those living on the street, but instead focus on those who disrupt neighborhoods and city sidewalks, Waters said.
The first looks at parking.
This ordinance would prohibit recreational vehicles or other large vehicles from parking for more than four hours in residential areas, unless that person has permission from the property owner.
The parking ordinance also adjusts its time rule.
Now, vehicles may not be parked in one place for more 72 hours. The city has heard complaints about people moving their vehicles five feet down the street to get around that rule.
The new ordinance would adjust that to say that a vehicle can't be parked in one street block for more than 72 hours.
It also reduces the penalty for a violation of the ordinance from a misdemeanor to a class 2 civil infraction, which means a lower dollar penalty, Swetnam said.
Another ordinance looks at sidewalk use.
The ordinance would mean that no one is allowed to lie down or sleep on sidewalks in the Central Business District or commercial zones between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. This is meant to keep people out of doorways during hours when people would be using the area, Walters said.
It would also change how those blocking a sidewalk or alley are charged.
Blocking a street or alley is a misdemeanor and blocking a sidewalk would be a class 3 civil infraction. After a third violation, a person could be charged with a misdemeanor, according to the proposed ordinance.
A third ordinance would look at how the city takes on property trespass.
The ordinance would standardize codes of conduct on city property and give the Anacortes Police Department more authority to issue trespass warnings.
The proposed ordinance also outlines an appeals process for those trespassing on city property.
