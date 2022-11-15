The Tommy Thompson trestle remains closed after a fire in late August burned roughly 77 feet of the structure.
The timing of repairs, and how long they will take, are hard to predict at this point, Anacortes Parks and Recreation Department Director Jonn Lunsford said in an email.
The city is waiting approval of permits, but it has supplies lined up and ready to go, Mayor Matt Miller said at the City Council meeting Monday.
The city will be working with Culbertson Marine on demolition of the damaged section, and is working with area contractors on being able to fit the work into busy schedules, Lunsford said in his email.
"We have our replacement decking on hand and a contract to install the new safety fencing," Lunsford wrote. "We ordered to avoid supply chain delays. We need to complete the demolition work before we fully understand what size and types of lumber we will need to rebuild the support structure."
The investigation of the fire is ongoing, Anacortes Police Chief Dave Floyd said in an email. The investigation so far has confirmed that the fire was caused by humans, he said.
The Anacortes Parks Foundation is leading a charge to help cover the costs of trestle repair. It is holding a kick-off for fundraising at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, in the City Council chambers.
